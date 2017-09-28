 

Death toll rises to 7 in Midrand highway crash

2017-09-28 17:37

Jenna Etheridge

Johannesburg – The death toll in Thursday's accident on the M1 highway in Midrand has risen to seven, a Gauteng official says.

Seven people were killed and nine injured when a minibus taxi crashed into a barrier and overturned on Thursday morning. 

Premier David Makhura was at the scene, his spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane confirmed.

Six people were seriously injured and two slightly injured.

READ: Six killed in Johannesburg M1 crash

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The crash is believed to have happened on the N1 south near the Buccleuch interchange.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased who lost their lives in this tragic accident," said Makhura.

He wished the injured a speedy recovery.

He also appealed to drivers to be patient while emergency services attended to the injured.

