Deep introspection needed in the ANC – Cosatu

Johannesburg – Cosatu on Saturday said the governing party needed to pause and reflect following the court rulings on Sassa and Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza.

The Constitutional Court’s intervention to ensure that 17 million social grants recipients get their money at the end of the month and the High Court in Pretoria's judgment that said the appointment of General Berning Ntlemeza as head of the Hawks was invalid must be addressed by the ANC, Cosatu spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla said.

“The judiciary’s rectification of these two glaring and avoidable mistakes proves that there are serious capacity problems in government, and unless they are addressed, there will be more difficulties ahead.

“It is obvious that these mistakes are all associated with the disrespect for the Constitution and rule of law by some government departments and political deployees. These existing internal challenges in government and the erosion of revolutionary morality values have a potential to irrevocably weaken the movement and its government,” said Palma.

He said it could not be accepted that “the people of South Africa have to look to the judiciary and the Public Protector’s office for leadership because our democratic government is limping from one crisis to another, and the Legislative arm of the state is sleeping at the wheel.”

Palma said Parliament has been doing a lot of firefighting lately and “this can only mean that somewhere, somehow they stopped paying attention or they abandoned their mandate for political expediency.”

He said the ANC and its government could not afford to continue committing these tactical mistakes.

“The ANC should make sure that all its deployees are instructed to work properly within the ambit of the law and that they avoid scoring unnecessary own goals by defending the indefensible.”

Palma said the movement also needed to intensify the fight against corruption across all spheres of government and act decisively as directed by the ANC's Mangaung conference.

“The ANC needs to close the widening trust deficit between its government and the people by holding all of its deployees accountable for their failures and also by elevating the standards it holds them to.”

He said poor people and workers needed to see action that proved that the ANC remained the only credible movement that carried their hopes and aspirations in this country.

