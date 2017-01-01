 

Dehydrated hiker airlifted off Table Mountain

2017-01-01 16:42

News24 Correspondent

(David Nel, Supplied by Wilderness Search and Rescue)

Cape Town - A hiker from KwaZulu-Natal was airlifted from Table Mountain on Sunday after she became dehydrated.

Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais said the hiker, 46, was located on the Platteklip Gorge footpath.

Her condition was such that it was not advisable to walk her to safety.

The Skymed Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter was dispatched to Table Mountain, Marais said.

Rescuers then helped extract the hiker from her position on Platteklip Gorge and airlifted her to a parking area at the base of the mountain.

From there she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

