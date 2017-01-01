Dehydrated hiker airlifted off Table Mountain

Cape Town - A hiker from KwaZulu-Natal was airlifted from
Table Mountain on Sunday after she became dehydrated.
Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johann Marais said
the hiker, 46, was located on the Platteklip Gorge footpath.
Her condition was such that it was not advisable to walk her
to safety.
The Skymed Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter was dispatched
to Table Mountain, Marais said.
Rescuers then helped extract the hiker from her position on
Platteklip Gorge and airlifted her to a parking area at the base of the
mountain.
From there she was taken to hospital in an ambulance.