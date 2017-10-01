Delegates hospitalised after violence breaks out at ANC Eastern Cape conference

East London – At least eight people had to be taken to
hospital after violence erupted at the ANC’s Eastern Cape elective conference late
on Saturday night.
Blood stains were seen on the floor of the International
Convention Centre in East London, where the conference is taking place.
This came after police fired stun grenades to disperse a
group of ANC members outside the gates of the convention centre earlier in the
evening.
The group was divided among those in support of provincial
chair Phumulo Masualle and those for secretary Oscar Mabuyane.
After numerous delays, the nomination process finally
started after midnight, when a quorum was reached and 951 out of the 1706
registered delegates nominated candidates.
Mabuyane was present and accepted his nomination for
provincial chair, while Masualle was not present to accept his nomination for provincial
chair for a third term, and Andile Lungisa was not present to accept his
nomination as secretary.
Lulama Ngcukayithobi accepted the nomination of provincial
secretary, and Mabuyane declined nomination for secretary.
Phone calls were made to see if the other nominees would
accept their positions, and the conference was adjourned.