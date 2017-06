Delmas –A man, believed to be in his 40s was critically injured when his leg got caught in a harvester on a farm in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.

It is understood that the man was apparently cleaning the harvester when his leg got caught, ER23 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement on Saturday.

The man was freed by his colleagues who rushed him to a nearby clinic.

At the clinic, paramedics did advanced life support interventions on the man before rushing to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.