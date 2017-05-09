Department of Justice calls for calm in Coligny

The situation in Coligny was calm on Tuesday morning, following violent protests that saw four houses being set alight. WATCH

Coligny - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development in the North West Region called for calm in Coligny on Tuesday after violence erupted in the area.

Spokesperson Thabo Seadira said the department condemned all forms of violence as well as the destruction of both state and private properties.

“Communities need to adhere and abide to the rule of law, and refrain from acts of vigilantism and hooliganism,” Seadira said.

On Tuesday morning, the situation in Coligny was calm following violent protests that led to four houses being set alight.

The town's main street, Voortrekker, was packed with members of the media while police patrolled the area.

The N14 near Coligny was still littered with rocks and tyres.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said no arrests had been made.

On Monday, the Coligny Magistrate's Court granted R5 000 bail each to the two farm workers accused of killing a teenager.

The court gallery was packed with reporters and members of the public, for the bail application of Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34.

“The department is making a plea to residents of Coligny not to take the law into their hands, as this will have negative consequences to them,” Seadira said.

Seadira said people lose lives and some sustain permanent injuries during such protests, and businesses suffer after they are shut down.

He said communities should allow the government and its security agencies to deal with any form of crime and allow the judiciary an opportunity to give all suspects a fair trial without fear or favour.

“The department would also [like to] request individuals, community leaders and politicians to refrain from making public comments that are misleading and inciting violence,” he said.



