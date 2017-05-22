 

Deputy justice minister hijacked at gunpoint, escapes unharmed

2017-05-22 21:29

Amanda Khoza, News24

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla. (GCIS)

Johannesburg - Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Thabang Makwetla, was hijacked at gun point on Sunday night and forced to withdraw money, before being dumped in the North West, his spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Ntime Skhosana said on Monday that Makwetla was on his way to visit a patient at Life Riverfield Hospital in Johannesburg at about 19:30. When he arrived at the hospital gates, four balaclava-clad men scrambled out of a vehicle behind his.

“They held him at gunpoint, accosted him and took two security guards from the hospital.”

Makwetla was placed face down in the back seat of his car while the security guards were put in the boot.

“They drove to a neighbouring settlement where they demanded his cards and cellphone and then they took him out of his private car, a Range Rover, and placed him in their car.”

The men then took Makwetla to the nearest ATM where they withdrew money.

The abducted men were then taken to Kgabalatsane near Brits in the North West.

“They dropped them off and vehicles kept passing them. They found a car on the side of the road and asked the stranger if they could use their cell phone. He [the motorist] did not have petrol, but he had a cellphone, which was what they needed.”

Sikhosana said the police were called to the scene.

“He escaped unharmed, unscathed, he is fine. He will be resuming his duties tomorrow.”

When asked if he thought the incident was politically motivated, Sikhosana said, “It would be prejudicial to enter into any speculation”.

