Deputy justice minister hijacked at gunpoint, escapes unharmed

Johannesburg - Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional
Services, Thabang Makwetla, was hijacked at gun
point on Sunday night and forced to withdraw money, before being dumped
in the North West, his spokesperson said.
Spokesperson Ntime Skhosana said on Monday that Makwetla was
on his way to visit a patient at Life Riverfield Hospital in Johannesburg at
about 19:30. When he arrived at the hospital gates, four balaclava-clad men
scrambled out of a vehicle behind his.
“They held him at gunpoint,
accosted him and took two security guards from the hospital.”
Makwetla was placed face down
in the back seat of his car while the security guards were put in the boot.
“They drove to a neighbouring
settlement where they demanded his cards and cellphone and then they took him
out of his private car, a Range Rover, and placed him in their car.”
The men then took Makwetla to
the nearest ATM where they withdrew money.
The abducted men were then
taken to Kgabalatsane near Brits in the North West.
“They dropped them off and
vehicles kept passing them. They found a car on the side of the road and asked
the stranger if they could use their cell phone. He [the motorist] did not have
petrol, but he had a cellphone, which was what they needed.”
Sikhosana said the police were
called to the scene.
“He escaped unharmed,
unscathed, he is fine. He will be resuming his duties tomorrow.”
When asked if he thought the
incident was politically motivated, Sikhosana said, “It would be prejudicial to
enter into any speculation”.