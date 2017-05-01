Derek Hanekom must apologise or resign - ANCYL

Johannesburg - Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom should apologise or resign as an ANC National Executive Committee member, the ANC Youth League demanded on Monday.

The call comes after Hanekom was allegedly quoted in The Cape Times as saying that he is not sure whether he will vote for the ANC in 2019.

ANC Youth League spokesperson Mondli Mkhize said the young lions call on the mother body (ANC) to call Hanekom to order.

"Comrade Derek's comment suggests that his vote for the ANC is dependent on who emerges as the ANC leadership in the elective conference this year in December. Secondly, Comrade Derek's comments suggest that the ANC is less important than the individuals leading it."

The ANCYL said it strongly condemned Hanekom's comments.

"There can never be an excuse for such a comment. We call on the ANC leadership to demand an immediate public apology, or comrade Derek must resign from the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) and the NEC."

Mkhize said it worrying that Hanekom's comment would inculcate wrong ideas in the organisation and the movement at large.

Hanekom however denied this. He said the ANCYL was making incorrect and baseless statement against him.

"I didn't say that, don't know where they got that from. I made no mention of voting in 2019," Hanekom told News24.

Hanekom explained that during a Freedom Day rally in the Western Cape, he had said that he did not believe that at this stage the ANC could receive more than 50% of votes.

"I said we have enjoyed more than 60% in 1994 and every election subsequently. If we were to vote now, we would not get 60% or we may not even get 50%. I don't know where the ANCYL get their statement,'' said Hanekom.