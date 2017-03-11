 

Desperate search for hijacked baby Siwaphiwe continues

2017-03-11 15:22

Jenni Evans, News24

Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo (SAPS)

Durban - A distraught Durban family was on Saturday afternoon still waiting anxiously for news of the safe return of their one-month-old baby Siwaphiwe who was taken in a car-jacking at a local shopping centre on Friday.

"I am very worried," said the infant's father Felokwakhe Mbambo by phone.

Baby Siwaphiwe's mother Sibongile could only say softly, "It is very bad," before trailing off.

The search for the infant continued on Saturday, with the police announcing a reward of up to R250 000 for information that will lead to her safe return.

She was in the backseat of the white Yaris stolen from her mother at gunpoint by two men at the City View (formerly Game City) centre in Greyville on Friday morning.

Her mother managed to grab her eight-year-old son, but the car left with Siwaphiwe still inside. The vehicle was abandoned in Montclair, south of Durban and since then, police and volunteers have been fanning out in the hopes of finding her.

She was wearing her nappy and a little white vest when she was last seen.

In an interview with local radio station East Coast Radio, the infant's mother said, "I am pleading with the public to please help me find my child. And also to the suspects if they are listening wherever they are, it's not pleasant at all."

Marshall Security is part of the search team, and spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said police and volunteers spent Friday night and Saturday morning searching bushes near where the car was dumped, but with no luck.



Anybody with information can call their nearest police station, or 10111, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



