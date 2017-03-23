 

Despite violence, Eldorado Park unites

2017-03-23 07:54

Maxine Becket, News24

Candles were lit and balloons released. (Supplied)

Johannesburg – The mob justice killing of an Eldorado Park man accused of involvement in a young man’s death has prompted locals to hold prayer vigils and meetings.

One man died after residents of Extension One chased him and beat him to death on Friday. Police had released him and another two suspects on Thursday after questioning them. Community newspaper WestsideEldos named him as Clayton Jassmith.

The man was suspected of involvement in the murder of Junaid Kirsten, 28. Kirsten was found dead at the Joe Slovo Park bridge on March 14, wearing only a T-shirt.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the cause of Kirsten’s death was electrocution. He denied claims that items of Kirsten’s clothing were found in one of the suspects’ yards.

Finley Watson, a community leader in Extension One, said residents felt the justice system had failed them.

“They are sick and tired of the service received from SAPS. If the police can do their jobs it wouldn’t have turned out this way,” Watson said.

On Sunday, residents gathered in Main Road to pray for an end to the “evil” that had been hounding the area. On Friday, candles were lit and balloons released during another prayer session.


Residents formed a prayer chain in Eldorado Park. (Supplied)

Cheryl Pillay, leader of the Local Drug Action Committee – an umbrella for all organisations in the area – said 10 residents had been selected to represent them at discussions with SAPS.

“We are also looking at how we can avoid Friday’s incident in future, it’s sad that people have resorted to this level of violence,” she said.

“Uniting the community starts with prayer. We aren’t hopeless. There is hope because together we can,” Pillay said. 


johannesburg  |  crime

