DEVELOPING: Mbalula to visit Hawks headquarters

Pretoria – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is visiting the Hawks headquarters in Pretoria after former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza reported for duty, despite being replaced by Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata.

According to Ntlemeza’s lawyer Comfort Ngidi, his client arrived at 07:30 this morning to report for duty and conducted "routine" meetings, planning the week ahead with senior staff.

Ngidi said Ntlemeza doesn’t know what role his replacement Matakata is playing, but said that Ntlemeza would be working with her.

Several DA members were also outside the headquarters, picketing against Ntlemeza. The members chanted "Ntlemeza must go" as word spread that he had arrived at the building.

Last week Ngidi told News24 that he would be approaching the SCA to appeal a High Court ruling that found Ntlemeza’s appointment unlawful and invalid.

Mbalula had previously warned he would ensure that he would execute the law should Ntlemeza report for duty. "I'm implementing the court decision. He [Ntlemeza] says he is coming by force. It's fine, we will see him there and the law will be executed."

Mbalula is expected to arrive at 13:00 and will address the media from the Hawks' offices.

This is a developing story.

