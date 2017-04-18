 

Die Stem adulterates Nkosi Sikelel iAfrika – EFF

2017-04-18 22:25

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The EFF on Tuesday called for Die Stem to be removed from the national anthem, in celebration of Enoch Sontonga who composed Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika.

Tuesday marks the 120th anniversary of Sontonga’s death. He died on April 18, 1905, aged 32.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Sontonga wrote Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika as a prayer against the violence blacks experienced.

“The inclusion of ‘Die Stem’ is not only an adulteration of Sontonga's prayer, but it is as though Nkosi Sikelela is only made complete by adding what were considered European languages to it,” Ndlozi said.

“The song is an existential plea at the end of the 19th century to a God who seemed deaf to the African cry and blind to its suffering.”

Die Stem was the national anthem of apartheid South Africa from 1957 to 1994. In 1997, the song was merged with Nkosi Sikelela to create the current South African national anthem. The last section of Die Stem was translated into English during the merger.

Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika is the current national anthem of Tanzania.

Read more on:    eff  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police probe DA member's assault, allegedly by ANC members

2017-04-18 22:14

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Braamfontein building catches fire

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 18 2017-04-18 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 