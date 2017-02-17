Dineo won't hit Gauteng, Free State - Weather Service

Johannesburg – The SA Weather Service on Friday dismissed claims circulating on social media that cyclone Dineo will hit Gauteng and the Free State.

The SMSes and tweets doing the rounds were a hoax, forecaster Vanetia Phakula said. Gauteng and Limpopo would however get heavy rain over the weekend. Most provinces would not feel any effects.

SANParks spokesperson William Mabasa cautioned that people planning trips to the Kruger National Park should first check with the park.

“It is just rain that we are expecting. Yesterday we closed all the gravel roads and evacuated two camps. Those are the precautions we have taken,” he said.