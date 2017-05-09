Disgruntled ANC Northern Cape members march on party headquarters

Johannesburg - Scores of disgruntled ANC Northern Cape members
have marched on the party’s headquarters demanding to meet President Jacob Zuma
in a last bid to stop the provincial elective conference.
The conference, which has been
postponed on several occasions, is due to get underway on Thursday with Deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa giving the keynote address.
News24 understands that at
least ten branch leaders representing three regions, including the largest in
the province Frances Baard are on the eleventh-floor board room at Luthuli House, refusing to leave until
Zuma meets with them.
“We are going nowhere without
the president giving us a hearing. He is our last hope,” one branch leader told
News24 in a telephonic interview.
The group claims that flawed
membership audit reports were given to Secretary General Gwede Mantashe who has
given the conference the go ahead.
Another leader said that they
had lost confidence in Mantashe who has visited the province on several
occasions to intervene. Branch leader Mojalefa Sethuntsha accused
Mantashe of ignoring their complaints.
“We believe we have done
everything we needed to do, we escalated the issues, wrote letters to the
secretary general and some he acknowledged, but others he just didn’t respond
to them,” Sethuntsha said.
“There hasn’t been a resolution on
our dispute. Members who were not appearing on the data were excluded despite
proof that they are members in good standing. There was also cloning of members
who appeared in lists of more than one branch … there was just a lot of gatekeeping."
However, party
spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the conference will go ahead as processes were
followed.
Succession
battle
“The secretary general has
signed off on the report so the conference will go ahead. The guidelines have
been followed and everything has been done,” Kodwa said.
Sethuntsha said they were
prepared to stay at Luthuli House until Sunday if necessary, but they are not
leaving until they meet Zuma.
“The reason we say we want the
president is because he has no interest at
the upcoming December elective conference because he won't contest. He is
neutral, but Gwede has an interest in our province. He wants an outcome to
advance his wish to become deputy president of the country and of the
ANC," Sethuntsha said.
The Northern Cape is facing
deep division with secretary Zamani Saul and premier Sylvia Lucas contesting to
chair the province.
The branch leaders occupying
the boardroom have accused Saul of gatekeeping - an allegation he has denied in
the past.
Earlier the provincial ANC held
a press conference, declaring that the conference was going ahead with the
blessings of the ANC National Executive Committee deployees.
It said disputes have been
resolved and only 17 nomination branch general meetings were still to be held
on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“NEC deployees to the Northern Cape presented a report on the work that
they have done to address all outstanding matters flowing from the Verification
Report by the Luthuli House Audit Team,” the statement said.
The fight in the province has
also been linked to the ANC’s succession battle. Zamani has said he backs
Ramaphosa for party president while Lucas, a member of the ANC Women’s League,
was expected to back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.