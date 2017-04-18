DJ Zinhle's beau granted bail

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Popular DJ Zinhle's partner Brendon Naidoo was granted R60 000 bail by the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed for further investigation until May 6, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw said.

Naidoo was arrested on April 1. He faces five charges of fraud for allegedly running a foreign exchange trading scheme in which people invested millions.

He apparently convinced his alleged victims to hand him their money by showing them his bank statements and pictures of himself next to an Audi R8.

Zinhle has yet to make an official statement regarding the charges against her boyfriend.