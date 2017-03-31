Dlamini misses deadline to file Sassa affidavit at Concourt

Cape Town – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini failed to meet the deadline on Friday to submit an affidavit to the Constitutional Court on why she should not be held personally liable for legal costs in terms of the social grants case.

Three people at the court confirmed to News24 that they had not received the papers.



Earlier in the month, the court handed down a judgment extending Cash Paymaster Service's (CPS) unlawful contract with the SA Social Security Agency for 12 more months. It suspended its declaration of the invalidity for that period.

The court had ordered Dlamini to submit an affidavit by Friday latest to explain why she should not be joined to the case in her personal capacity, and why she should not pay the costs of the parties who brought the case out of her own pocket.

Her spokesperson Lumka Oliphant did not respond to an enquiry regarding the failed submission.

When previously asked how she felt about the order, Dlamini paused for a moment before saying that no one individual could be singled out for the situation in which Sassa had found itself.



"This is the work of a collective, but if a court says at the end of the day: 'Take responsibility', we are going to ask: 'How should we take responsibility for the whole thing that has happened?'"

"Therefore, I personally think this time is not a time to say: 'No, I would not have agreed to this, I would have agreed to this [instead].'

"I think this time is more precious and important because it's giving us an opportunity to apologise and to recommit ourselves and understand that if you are given an instruction by courts, you must take it very seriously," she said.

Dlamini retained her position after President Jacob Zuma made major changes to his Cabinet in the early hours of Friday morning.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) social development spokesperson Bridget Masango said Dlamini had once again shown her contempt for the authority of the courts.

“Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng stated that Dlamini’s handling of this issue “can only be characterised as an absolute incompetence”. However, the President does not care, and instead he has proven that he rewards those who are ineffective and “incompetent”.”

They would ensure that Dlamini was held accountable.