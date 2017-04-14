Dlamini Zuma continues to receive protection from Presidential Protection Unit - police

Cape Town - Protection provided to former African Union chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is “informed by the outcome of a security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her person”, national police spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer said on Friday.

“The SAPS would like to place it on record that Dr Dlamini-Zuma continues to receive protection from the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) of the South African Police Service, fully in accordance with their mandate and prescripts, informed by a threat and security assessment,” she said in a statement.

This comes after The Citizen reported on Friday that Dlamini-Zuma was still receiving VIP security despite not being a Cabinet minister or member of parliament.

The Sunday Times two weeks ago reported that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Dlamini-Zuma’s security “courtesies” included ground transportation and police VIP protection.

This was from her return to SA from Addis Ababa on March 15 until the end of that month.

De Beer said that in terms of the Presidential Protection Unit’s mandate, protection was provided to the president, deputy president, former presidents, foreign heads of state and their spouses.

“The chairperson of the African Union is afforded courtesies given by Dirco with the status of the President and while serving in that capacity, Dr Dlamini-Zuma was provided protection according to this prescript.

“Further protection is being provided to the former African Union Chairperson informed by the outcome of a security assessment conducted and ongoing investigations in relation to threats directed at her person.”

Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane said police would not elaborate on the details of the security afforded to Dlamini-Zuma or the mentioned threat and security assessment “for security reasons”.

“That in itself would constitute a breach of security,” Phahlane said.