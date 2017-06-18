 

Dlamini-Zuma: I’m ready to lead

2017-06-18 06:01

Mpho Dube

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma used an invitation by the ANC Youth League in Limpopo to finally accept nomination to be president.

Dlamini-Zuma was well received in Polokwane despite the notable absence of the Limpopo ANC chairperson and premier, Stan Mathabatha, who is believed to support Cyril Ramaphosa to be president.

Dlamini-Zuma visited Mopani, Tzaneen and Vuwani, before going to Polokwane.

She accepted nomination publicly for the first time while speaking at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane.

She said: “There’s no way I can refuse the responsibility given by the ANC. I accept the nomination.”

She paid homage to former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Peter Mokaba and urged the youth to emulate Mokaba, who was “fearless” and “disciplined”.

“I’m not going to ask you to be like him but we must all try to be like him.”

Youth at the forefront

Dlamini-Zuma urged the youth to be at the forefront to ensure that it advances radical socioeconomic transformation.

She also urged the youth to come up with ideas to advance solutions with the issues of land, the education system, manufacturing and production.

“The youth league must find it unacceptable that women, children are abused and killed… We cannot continue like this when women are raped and killed,” Dlamini-Zuma said.

The Limpopo ANCYL didn’t hide their discontent with the absence of Mathabatha and his allies, accusing them of “sabotaging” their youth programmes.

Dlamini Zuma’s Limpopo backers included ANC provincial secretary Nocks Seabi, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi, International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Limpopo Legislature Deputy Speaker Lehlogonolo Masoga and ANC Women’s League secretary-general Meogo Matuba.

Also present were ANCYL president Collen Maine and youth league provincial chairperson Vincent Shoba,

Without mentioning names, Shoba took a swipe at Mathabatha and his supporters.

“We don’t understand why they aren’t present here.

"The youth league is going to work hard to ensure that comrade Nkosazana will emerge as the president of the ANC.

“Those who said she [Dlamini-Zuma] will not come to the Limpopo province, claiming that she is unwanted, ate humble pie.”

Maine expressed unhappiness with a tweet by Fikile Mbalula. Mbalula had expressed his disapproval of the nomination of Free State Premier Ace Magashule as ANC secretary-general.

Maine said: “I’m unhappy with his tweet and will engage Mbalula about the matter.”

