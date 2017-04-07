 

Dlamini-Zuma rejects 'rubbish' march tweet as fake

2017-04-07 21:05

Jenni Evans, News24

Cape Town - Former African Union Commission chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma claimed that a tweet on her verified account, criticising Friday's anti-Zuma protests, was a fake.

“I am aware of a fake tweet doing rounds purportedly coming from my account. The source of this is currently being investigated,” said the apparent contender for the presidency in 2019.

Before it was removed, the tweet read: “... this is what they protecting... hence some of us not part of this rubbish... they must join us for the march for our land they stole”.

Her AU spokesperson Vukani Mthintswa said his contract had come to an end and she no longer had an office, so he could no longer speak on her behalf.



