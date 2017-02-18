 

Dodovu calls on Molefe to decline MP position

2017-02-18 11:00

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Brian Molefe. (File)

Brian Molefe. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A former ANC leader in the North West province has called on former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe not accept the position of Member of Parliament.

Former North West provincial deputy chairperson China Dodovu called on Molefe not to take the position.

“The principal reason for this call is that he is neither a resident of the North West nor his ANC membership is in the North West. When the ANC in 1994 conceived the National to National list and the Province to National list as a dual system to select its public representatives to the National Assembly, it was to ensure that whilst it is a unitary organisation, the provincial presentation and dynamics were also catered for,” Dodovu said.

Molefe had never served in the structures in the North West, Dodovu added.

“As to why they are setting such a bad precedence unseen and unknown in the ANC remains a mystery. Their action is uncalled for and therefore condemned in the strongest possible terms. I can only conclude that this is done in pursuit of factional, parochial interests at the expense of the genuine ANC leaders in the North West. I call on him not to accept this filthy elevation,” Dodovu said.

READ: Molefe's move to Parliament an insult to Public Protector office - Cope

Member in good standing

However, provincial secretary Dakota Legoete confirmed that Molefe was a member in good standing in Ward 29 in Hartebeespoortdam in Madibeng.

The party was reacting to speculation and outrage following the announcement of Molefe’s nomination to fill a vacant North West MP post in Parliament.

“We in the ANC Bokone Bophirima have got faith in Brian and believe that once sworn in as an MP, he will make a huge contribution to Parliament,” Legoete said.

They knew Molefe as a hard working comrade committed to contributing to the success of democracy.

The party cautioned against individuals who sought to mislead and distort information regarding Molefe’s membership in the North West.

“It is disappointing that some in the ANC spread the falsehood that Cde Brian is not a member of the ANC in our province or a resident of Bokone Bophirima,” Legoete said.

Dodovu criticised the elevation of Molefe who featured prominently in the State of Capture report which linked him with the controversial Gupta family.

Molefe had to know his elevation as an MP through the North West ticket “is a filthy, arduous and hazardous one”, he said.

“He must know that he is taking a seat of well deserving ANC cadres whose political careers and lives have been destroyed.”

Legoete called on Dodovu to prove his allegations, and report his concerns through the right structures.

Read more on:    anc  |  china dodovu  |  brian molefe  |  mahikeng  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape man arrested for reporting a fake robbery

2017-02-18 10:01

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: The best (or worst) insults from SONA and the SONA debate!

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 