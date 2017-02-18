Dodovu calls on Molefe to decline MP position

Cape Town - A former ANC leader in the North West province has called on former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe not accept the position of Member of Parliament.

Former North West provincial deputy chairperson China Dodovu called on Molefe not to take the position.

“The principal reason for this call is that he is neither a resident of the North West nor his ANC membership is in the North West. When the ANC in 1994 conceived the National to National list and the Province to National list as a dual system to select its public representatives to the National Assembly, it was to ensure that whilst it is a unitary organisation, the provincial presentation and dynamics were also catered for,” Dodovu said.

Molefe had never served in the structures in the North West, Dodovu added.

“As to why they are setting such a bad precedence unseen and unknown in the ANC remains a mystery. Their action is uncalled for and therefore condemned in the strongest possible terms. I can only conclude that this is done in pursuit of factional, parochial interests at the expense of the genuine ANC leaders in the North West. I call on him not to accept this filthy elevation,” Dodovu said.

Member in good standing

However, provincial secretary Dakota Legoete confirmed that Molefe was a member in good standing in Ward 29 in Hartebeespoortdam in Madibeng.

The party was reacting to speculation and outrage following the announcement of Molefe’s nomination to fill a vacant North West MP post in Parliament.

“We in the ANC Bokone Bophirima have got faith in Brian and believe that once sworn in as an MP, he will make a huge contribution to Parliament,” Legoete said.

They knew Molefe as a hard working comrade committed to contributing to the success of democracy.

The party cautioned against individuals who sought to mislead and distort information regarding Molefe’s membership in the North West.

“It is disappointing that some in the ANC spread the falsehood that Cde Brian is not a member of the ANC in our province or a resident of Bokone Bophirima,” Legoete said.

Dodovu criticised the elevation of Molefe who featured prominently in the State of Capture report which linked him with the controversial Gupta family.

Molefe had to know his elevation as an MP through the North West ticket “is a filthy, arduous and hazardous one”, he said.

“He must know that he is taking a seat of well deserving ANC cadres whose political careers and lives have been destroyed.”

Legoete called on Dodovu to prove his allegations, and report his concerns through the right structures.