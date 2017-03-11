Dogs killed, woman severely injured in attack

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - A 64-year-old woman's three dogs were shot dead and she was severely injured during a robbery on a farm in the Vaal area on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when they arrived on the scene off the Kalbasfontein road they found three dead dogs, and then the woman who was lying in a pool of blood.

Police and community policing forums were already on the scene.

Meiring said she had a serious head injury, serious lacerations to her wrist and wounds on her feet.

''Paramedics immediately began their treatment of the patient, as well as providing her with several advanced life support interventions,'' said Meiring.



She was rushed to the Vereeniging Mediclinic for further treatment.



Further information on the attack was not immediately available.



