Donkey cart in river used to smuggle groceries to Zim

Musina
- Smugglers using a donkey cart in the Limpopo River to sneak groceries into
Zimbabwe were intercepted by police officers who spotted them from a
helicopter.
The
police operation on Wednesday comes barely a week after officers, also in a
chopper, discovered smugglers used donkeys to try and pull a stolen vehicle
across the river.
In
Wednesday’s incident, a cart was used.
"A
donkey cart was spotted from a police helicopter conveying goods towards the
Zimbabwe side of the Limpopo River, which is about 2km from last week's
success," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo on
Thursday.
The
smugglers, when noticing the police helicopter landing on the river bank, ran towards Zimbabwe.
They
abandoned the donkeys and the cart on a dryer section of the Limpopo River.
Items,
including groceries, were discovered in the cart.
News24
understand that the smuggling of groceries started after Zimbabwe banned
certain groceries and items from being brought in from other areas.
The
move saw protests erupting in Harare and the Beitbridge border post by groups
of concerned Zimbabweans and members of freight companies.
Both
anti-smuggling operations were led by Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner
Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba.
In
last week’s incident, a motor vehicle that was reported stolen in Durban was
abandoned by smugglers in the middle of the Limpopo River, along with five
donkeys used to pull it through the water, after they were spotted from a
police helicopter.
The
suspects in this case also fled towards Zimbabwe.
The
Limpopo River has become a popular smuggler’s route and is dangerous, with armed
gangs demanding cash from illegal border jumpers.