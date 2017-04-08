 

Don't burn comrades like witches at the stake - Molefe

2017-04-08 19:09

Chester Makana, News24 correspondent

Brian Molefe. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

Brian Molefe. (Lerato Sejake, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Malamulele - Former Eskom boss and ANC MP, Brian Molefe has defended the ANC leadership, saying the recent character assassination of some ANC leaders was no different to the burning of suspected witches at the stake.

Molefe was speaking at an unveiling ceremony of the tombstone for the late Minister of Public Service and Administration, Collins Chabane. 

Chabane was killed in 2015 in a car crash along with two of his bodyguards on their way from Polokwane in Limpopo to Tshwane.

Molefe said character assassination was resurfacing in the organisation, where ANC members were targeting one another and attempting to eliminate each other without evidence.

He said suspected witches were previously also burnt at the stake without proof.

Molefe did not say who he felt was being targeted, but went on to defend the ANC leadership.

"When the leadership of the ANC speaks, sometimes we are getting deployed, we must accept our deployment," he said, seemingly referring to the recent and controversial cabinet reshuffle that saw former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas fired.

Molefe said the people who were leading the ANC had things that "they can see that we don't ordinarily see".

He said people started questioning, "Why me?" and when they don't get the whole explanation, they feel let down.

"Maybe one day, when you are old, [you will be told], 'Remember that night we woke you up and said you must do something? Well this was the true picture'.

"I'm not saying we should follow blindly, but sometimes, we need to exercise revolutionary discipline," Molefe said. 

President Jacob Zuma also attended the event, calling on ANC comrades to not use memorials as political platforms in what was a thinly-veiled attack on Gordhan, who has been speaking out against Zuma at several memorials for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada.

Read more on:    anc  |  eskom  |  brian molefe  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANCYL cannot 'harrass or remove' anyone speaking at Kathrada memorial - court

2017-04-08 17:17

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 07 results 2017-04-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 