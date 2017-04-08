 

Don't use dead comrades to deepen ANC divisions - Zuma

2017-04-08 16:43

Chester Makana, News24 correspondent

President Jacob Zuma. (Chester Makana)

President Jacob Zuma. (Chester Makana)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Malamulele - President Jacob Zuma has hit out at "comrades" who used memorials as a way to "perpetuate disunity" within the ANC.

Zuma was speaking at an unveiling ceremony of the tombstone of the late Minister of Public Services and Administration, Collins Chabane, in Limpopo on Saturday.

Chabane died in 2015 in a car accident along with two of his bodyguards while on their way from Polokwane in Limpopo to Tshwane.

In a thinly-veiled attack on former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who has recently been the keynote speaker at several memorial events for struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada where he has spoken out against Zuma, Zuma dismissed this as a "new culture" that should be rejected. 

He commended the speakers at the Chabane ceremony who had refrained from using the memorial as a political platform.

"I'm happy that not a single one did so. Whoever would have done so, I would have come and said, '[No], sorry'.

"Be brave and confront a comrade if you have problems with a comrade. Don't use the comrades who have died to perpetuate disunity... So I want to thank you, and the comrades. At least you are helping to give an example of how to treat comrades who have passed away. You can't use them as an instrument to further deepen the divisions."

Zuma went on to say that he was happy that no one had used Chabane's name to fight their battles.

"To use the funeral or the memorial of a fellow comrade to fight our political battles will be wrong. It will never be right, no matter how you feel," he said as some members of the crowd cheered.

Zuma refrained from addressing Friday's nationwide protests, calling for him to step down.

The anti-Zuma protests, in which government estimated some 60 000 people participated, took place a week after Zuma announced a cabinet reshuffle. Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, were fired from their positions as a result.

South Africa has since been downgraded to junk status by two ratings agencies. The rolling protests are expected to continue during the coming week.

Meanwhile Chabane's sister Ellah Chabane said the family was still struggling to accept the death of their relative, saying that it was difficult to celebrate his life when they were still grieving his death.

Zuma was accompanied by several government ministers including Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha, Cooperative Governance minister Des Van Rooyen, Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi, Health deputy minister Joe Phaahla, Public Service and Administration minister Faith Muthambi and ANC national member deployed to Limpopo Ruth Bhengu.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judge grants interdict against ANCYL at Kathrada memorial

2017-04-08 15:39

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 14:18 PM
Road name: N1 Both Ways

Both Ways
Newlands 14:16 PM
Road name: Super Rugby

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 07 results 2017-04-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 