 

Don't wake up in a police cell on January 1 after a night of boozing – police top brass

2016-12-31 16:03

Amanda Khoza, News24

Durban – Don’t wake up on January 1 in a police cell after a night of boozing, police top brass warned KwaZulu-Natal residents.

On Saturday Police Minister Nathi Nhleko, acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, community safety MEC, Mzolisi Kaunda, and acting provincial commissioner Major General PB Lang, visited various places around Durban in a festive season operation.

The delegation visited Bridge City Mall in KwaMashu where shoppers were surprised to see the country’s police bosses.

Brigadier Sally de Beer said the delegation also stopped at a roadblock where they thanked law enforcement officials on duty “for their dedication and the many sacrifices made over this holiday season to ensure that people in South Africa feel safe”.

She said delegation also did a walkabout at the Durban’s beachfront.

Both Nhleko and Phahlane reminded community members that while they should enjoy their New Year's Eve celebrations to the fullest, they should act responsibly and within the confines of the law. 

"Don't wake up on January 1 2017 in a police cell as a result of over-indulgence in alcohol which has led you to becoming involved in the commission of a crime," said Phahlane.

De Beer said during the past 24 hours, 722 arrests had been made, 438 of which were for serious crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery and assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm.

