 

Double drama sees packed Strand beach cleared

2017-01-01 14:50

James de Villiers, News24

Strand Beach, Cape Town. (iStock)

Cape Town – Thousands of bathers were cleared from different parts of Strand Beach on Sunday when a shark was spotted, and in a separate incident, a 9-year-old child went missing.

“All beachgoers were requested to get out of the water following shark sightings, but it should be back to normal by now,” City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, told News24 on Sunday afternoon.

Sharks were spotted in the area at 12:30, Smith said.

In another incident, a child went missing, prompting a portion of the beach to be evacuated so lifeguards could look for the youngster.

The child was later found.

Smith said that Strand Beach was extremely crowded, with roughly 40 000 to 50 000 people there.

According to Craig Lambinon from the National Sea Rescue Institute, by Sunday at 14:00 there had been no confirmed drownings in Cape Town.

