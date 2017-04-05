 

Double standards over anti-Zuma pickets - Cosatu

2017-04-05 20:46

Jenni Evans, News24

Tony Ehrenreich (Tina Hsu, News24)

Cape Town - Cosatu Western Cape has accused companies of double standards for giving their employees time off to protest against President Jacob Zuma.

"When workers went on strike against apartheid, or on strike for other social just causes, then they would either be dismissed or have their wages deducted," Congress of SA Trade Unions provincial leader Tony Ehrenreich said on Wednesday.

Repeating Cosatu's shock call for Zuma to stand down, Ehrenreich said the union federation believed all CEOs involved in collusion, price fixing, or stealing workers' pension funds, should also be removed in one clean sweep.

"Zuma must go, but let's use this opportunity to get rid of all the thieves and dishonest leaders in business and government who undermine our people's interest and futures," he said.

Workers should get paid time off for taking part in strikes.

"When those people who treat workers badly with low wages suddenly say we are best friends, we should be careful and ask the important questions, about exactly what interests are being served."

A number of pickets and human chains are planned across the country for Thursday and Friday in protest over Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle, which saw the removal of Pravin Gordhan as finance minister and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

