Double tragedy hits Free State legislature

Free State - The former speaker of the Free State legislature has died, and in a separate incident, the grandchildren of the current speaker drowned, the Democratic Alliance said on Sunday.

“The DA has learnt with sadness of the death of former Free State Speaker, Ouma Tsopo,” said provincial legislature member Roy Janielson in a statement.

She reportedly died in a Welkom hospital, but details about why and when exactly were not immediately clear.

“The DA would also like to extend our condolences to the family of the current Speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature, Mamiki Qabathe, whose two grandchildren drowned in an accident yesterday [Saturday].”

The party said its thoughts and prayers were with the families and colleagues of the deceased.

Tsopo served in various executive portfolios in the province’s government structures between 1994 and 2014.

“As Speaker of the legislature she maintained the decorum of the House and ran the institution in a manner that earned her respect across party political boundaries.”