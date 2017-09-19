Draft bill on party funding open for public comment

Cape Town – The ad hoc committee on party funding on Tuesday published a draft bill that seeks to regulate the public and private funding of political parties, including prohibiting certain donations made directly to political parties and regulating disclosure of donations.

The committee has now invited the public and interested organisations to submit written comments on the Draft Political Parties Funding Bill, according to a statement from the committee chairperson, Vincent Smith.

In its current form, the bill will establish two funds – the represented political party fund that will fund political parties that participate in Parliament and provincial legislatures with money appropriated by Parliament, and a multi-party democracy fund that will provide for private sources of funding for political parties that participate in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

Both funds will be managed by the Independent Electoral Commission.

The Government Gazette containing the draft bill is available here.

All written comments on the draft bill should be submitted to Cindy Balie by no later than end of business hours on October 16, 2017, at Work Station 3071, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000, or cbalie@parliament.gov.za. She may also be contacted on 021 403 3667 or 083 709 8444.