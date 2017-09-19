 

Draft bill on party funding open for public comment

2017-09-19 19:14

Jan Gerber

(Jan Gerber, News24)

(Jan Gerber, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – The ad hoc committee on party funding on Tuesday published a draft bill that seeks to regulate the public and private funding of political parties, including prohibiting certain donations made directly to political parties and regulating disclosure of donations. 

The committee has now invited the public and interested organisations to submit written comments on the Draft Political Parties Funding Bill, according to a statement from the committee chairperson, Vincent Smith.

In its current form, the bill will establish two funds – the represented political party fund that will fund political parties that participate in Parliament and provincial legislatures with money appropriated by Parliament, and a multi-party democracy fund that will provide for private sources of funding for political parties that participate in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

Both funds will be managed by the Independent Electoral Commission.

The Government Gazette containing the draft bill is available here.

All written comments on the draft bill should be submitted to Cindy Balie by no later than end of business hours on October 16, 2017, at Work Station 3071, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town, 8000, or cbalie@parliament.gov.za. She may also be contacted on 021 403 3667 or 083 709 8444.

Read more on:    iec  |  parliament

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Gangsters shoot at police in Cape Town

2017-09-19 19:02

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 19:15 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 