 

Driver flees after baby, 3 others die in Limpopo crash

2017-03-01 21:41

Mpho Raborife, News24

(iStock)

Polokwane - Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a man who fled the scene of an accident which killed a 5-month-old baby and three adults and left two others injured outside Lebowakgomo on Wednesday.

Three cars were involved in the accident which occurred around 14:30, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

The first car had stopped for animals to cross the road. A second vehicle travelling behind it also came to a stop and waited. It had a trailer.

The third vehicle, a bakkie, approached at a high speed and crashed into the trailer. Four of the bakkie's seven occupants were killed, including the infant who had been in the front of the car with one adult and the driver. The child and adult died instantly.

Two of four the occupants who had been sitting at the back of the bakkie also succumbed to their injuries at the scene, leaving the other two critically injured. They were taken to Zebediela Hospital.

The drivers of two of the three vehicles were not injured. The condition of the driver of the bakkie was unknown as he had fled the scene, Ngoepe said.

The driver's identity is known to the police. Upon his arrest, he will face culpable homicide charges, Ngoepe said.

