 

Driver killed after car hits a tree in Barberton

2016-12-30 20:33

Beatrice Shongwe, News24 correspondent

A wrecked car. (ER24, file)

Baberton - One person was killed and another injured in an accident when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree in Shiba Road, Barberton, on Friday morning.

Spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Joseph Mabuza, said the accident happened in the early hours of Friday morning around 01:30.

"I can confirm the accident which involved a couple. Reports reveal that there were two occupants in the car when the driver lost control and hit a tree," said Mabuza.

Mabuza added that the man, whose identity cannot be made public until all his family have been notified, died on the scene. The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Mabuza said they suspected that the cause of the accident was due to speeding. Shiba Road in Barberton is based in a residential area and the speed limit is 60km/h.

"The car went straight [into] a tree and cut it off, the impact on the tree shows that the driver might have been speeding, but we cannot confirm the speed of the car yet. Police are still investigating the incident," he added.

