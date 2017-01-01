Driver killed, passenger ejected after crashing into tree

Vereeniging - A driver has been killed and a passenger left seriously injured after they crashed into a tree while travelling in a bakkie in Vereeniging on New Year’s Day, said paramedics.

“It is understood that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to smash into the tree and eject the one passenger,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

When paramedics arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, the vehicle was found up against a large tree. One of the men was found trapped in the driver’s seat and was declared dead on the scene.

His body was retrieved using the jaws-of-life.

The other man was found lying outside the bakkie. He had sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.

He was stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital.