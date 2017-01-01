Driver killed, passenger ejected after crashing into tree

Vereeniging - A driver has been killed and a passenger left
seriously injured after they crashed into a tree while travelling in a bakkie
in Vereeniging on New Year’s Day, said paramedics.
“It is understood that the driver lost control of the
vehicle, causing it to smash into the tree and eject the one passenger,” said
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.
When paramedics arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, the vehicle
was found up against a large tree. One of the men was found trapped in the
driver’s seat and was declared dead on the scene.
His body was retrieved using the jaws-of-life.
The other man was found lying outside the bakkie. He had
sustained numerous injuries and was in a serious condition.
He was stabilised on the scene before being taken to
hospital.