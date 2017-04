Driver swerves for tortoise, collides with car and truck

What To Read Next

Bloemfontein – A driver collided with another vehicle and a truck on Wednesday afternoon after he apparently swerved to avoid a tortoise on Pasteur Drive in Bloemfontein, paramedics said.

It is understood that the truck driver was trying to avoid the head-on collision when he lost control, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

Two people have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

A veterinarian was also deployed to the scene to take care of the injured tortoise.