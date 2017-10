What To Read Next

Two drivers were burnt beyond recognition after a head-on collision on the West Coast Rd this morning. They remain unidentified.

Cape Town – Two people were killed when the vehicles they were driving collided head-on in Blouberg, Cape Town, on Sunday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.



The vehicles caught alight after colliding at around 04:00 on the R27 West Coast Road.



He said both drivers burnt to death.



They remained unidentified because there were no vehicle registrations or other details available at the scene.



Police officers and forensics were busy investigating.