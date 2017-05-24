 

Drought already cost Western Cape grape farmers R500m – MEC

2017-05-24 20:43

James de Villiers, News24

(Suzanne Mustacich, AFP)

(Suzanne Mustacich, AFP) ((Suzanne Mustacich, AFP))

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

CT to spend R315m over three years to deal with water crisis

2017-05-24 14:26

The City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille said the city plans to spend R315 million in the next three years to deal with the ongoing drought in the Western Cape. WATCH

Cape Town – Western Cape Agriculture MEC Alan Winde has said the ongoing drought in the province will cost grape producers an estimated R500m.

"We’ve seen a decline in the volume of wine grapes harvested, in part due to a lack of irrigation water," Winde said in a statement. 

"In livestock, we estimate that more than 30 000 animals have been sold as farmers battle to feed their core herds."

This follows an announcement by Western Cape premier Helen Zille on Monday that the province has been declared a disaster zone due to the drought.

In the statement, Winde estimated that R96m will be needed to support farmers in drought affected areas for the next five months. A request will be made to the national treasury for additional funding.  

He said his department has already reprioritised R80m for drought relief in the 2015/16 financial year.

Winde said livestock and irrigation farmers have been among the worst affected by the drought.

"Current water restrictions for irrigation farmers vary from 30% to 100% in the Berg/Riviersonderend water system. These restrictions can have a serious impact on the crop yields in 2017/18," he said. 

"It means very little water will be available for the very important post-harvest irrigation period."

During post-harvest irrigation, water is required to move fertilisers into the soil in preparation for the next crop, Winde said.
He said the provincial department of agriculture continually support farmers with real time data of water usage by crops.

"Farmers can access accurate information on the water needs of their crops, field by field, at any given time," he said. 

"Using only satellite data and weather station data, we can tell farmers how much water their crops used in the previous week and whether the crops experienced any water deficits."



Read more on:    alan winde  |  cape town  |  drought  |  water

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Women department budget debate descends into shouting match, MPs walk out

2017-05-24 20:32

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
IN CONVERSATION: Can SA reshape its politics one more time?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 11 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 