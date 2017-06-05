Drought-stricken Cape Town braces for wet, windy cold front

Cape Town - A cold front is expected to hit Cape Town later this
week.
The City of Cape Town said its
services and external agencies were on standby
after a warning was issued by the South African Weather Service for high
rainfall, gale-force winds and possible snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday.
An intense cold front is
expected to affect the Western and Northern Cape. Heavy rains leading to
flooding, gale-force coastal and interior winds, snowfall, storm surges and
high sea conditions are forecast.
According to the notice, heavy
rain - 50 mm in a 24-hour period - is possible over the western parts of the
Western Cape on Wednesday, the city said in a statement on Monday.
The highest rainfall is
expected over the western mountainous areas, while further showers are expected
in the west overnight on Wednesday, and into Thursday.
The cold front may also lead to
snowfalls over high-lying regions of the western half of the Western Cape and
the southern high ground of the Northern Cape. Snowfall is possible during
Wednesday afternoon or evening, but the majority of snowfall is expected on
Thursday.
There were chances of some
disruption as a result of these snowfalls, the statement reads.
"The intense cold front at
the surface will cause gale-force winds (65–90 km/h) along the south-western
coast on Wednesday, spreading to the southern coastline on Thursday. Gale-force
winds can also be expected over the southern interior of the Northern Cape and
most of the Western Cape interior where winds could reach 65–80 km/h.
Sea state
"The effects of the
weather system are also to be seen in the sea state, with high to very high
seas and wave heights greater than 6m–8m expected south of Alexander Bay from
Wednesday afternoon and reaching 9m–12m between Lamberts Bay and Cape Agulhas,
spreading along the south coast by Thursday.
"These waves will also
have high energy with the long wave period which will very likely cause storm
surges and damage to the coastal regions all along the west and south-west
coast and, to a lesser degree, the south coast due to the orientation of the
bays and the westerly to south-westerly swell and wind conditions."
Mayoral committee member for
safety and security, and social services, JP Smith, said all relevant agencies
were on standby to deal with consequences of the severe weather.
"This includes clearing
away uprooted trees, attending to other infrastructure,
like roadways affected by strong winds or potential flooding, and dealing with
any potential power disruptions. The city will also make emergency shelter and
associated humanitarian relief available in the event that any people are
displaced as a result of the frontal system," he said.
The city advised residents to
reduce the risk of flooding by ensuring drainage pipes on properties were not
blocked and that stormwater gutters around properties were free from debris.
Report any emergency incidents
to the Public Emergency Communication on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107
from a landline.