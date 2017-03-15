 

Drugs, gangs the 'new normal' in Western Cape - ANC

2017-03-15 17:52

Jenni Evans, News24

Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Western Cape ANC secretary Faiez Jacobs (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Western Cape government must urgently tackle the drug and gangsterism crisis that has become the "new normal" in the province, the African National Congress said on Wednesday.

"We need to save this generation, just like we did with HIV/Aids," provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs told the Cape Town Press Club.

"Where's the political will for this? Or are all our politicians complicit?" he asked, after a session explaining the ANC's rebuilding efforts after a poor showing in the 2016 local government elections.

He said, when the ANC controlled the province, until 2009, there was a proper focus on eradicating drugs and gangsterism. At present, nobody seemed to care enough.

It was told where the drug dens were, and used law enforcement agencies to reclaim the city.

Now people knew where drugs could be bought and where the drug houses were, but nothing was done about it.

Public participation process

The drug underworld on the Cape Flats had spawned a large informal economy, with international trade links amounting to billions of rand. One couldn't get rid of this with a media and marketing campaign, he said.

Jacobs claimed that apartheid security forces had brought drugs onto the Cape Flats to "pacify" people.

Young people were attracted to the drug trade because they saw it as the only step up in life. Players in the supply chain drove expensive cars and did well financially.

"What is now happening, if you want to make it big, you must be part of the informal economy, and the gangs are a recruiting place."

He called for an open public participation process to discuss the best strategy to deal with the problem.

"But there must be a will. If there's one fundamental problem we must deal with on the Cape Flats, it is the drugs."

Jacobs is facing trial on an assault charge laid by a former ANC colleague, Wesley Seale. His suspension from the party for three years was lifted because he showed remorse.

The party has still not appointed a new provincial chairperson to replace the ousted Marius Fransman because his appeal process is still underway.

Read more on:    anc  |  faiez jacobs  |  cape town  |  politics  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We love Bathabile Dlamini - ANCWL

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Xenophobia persists through strict border controls

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday March 14 results 2017-03-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 