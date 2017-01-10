 

Drunk driving could soon be as serious as rape, murder - minister

2017-01-10 14:09
Road deaths in SA are high. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Pretoria - The transport ministry is looking at reclassifying drunk driving to be as serious a crime as rape, murder or attempted murder.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters told reporters in Midrand on Tuesday, during the release of the 2016/17 festive season road fatality statistics, that they were looking at changing the crime from a Schedule 3 to a Schedule 5 offence.

This formed part of its proposed interventions following the 1 714 death recorded over the period.

Those convicted under a Schedule 5 offence face a recommended minimum sentence of 15 years in jail. Schedule 5 offences include murder, attempted murder, treason, rape, corruption, extortion and fraud.

Premeditated murder is a Schedule 6 offence.

