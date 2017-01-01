 

Drunk Knysna motorist 5 times over legal limit

2017-01-01 14:38

News24 Correspondent

The death toll on South African roads has reached 1 200. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - Six people were killed in car crashes and 12 were arrested for drunken driving on Western Cape roads in the 24 hours leading up to New Year, traffic authorities said on Sunday.

A speedster was also caught driving at 182 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre zone in Brackenfell.

Fines totalling R410 650 were dished out.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that in the fatal crashes, three passengers were killed in Noordhoek, while a pedestrian was killed in Macassar.

A passenger was killed on Mew Way near the N2 and another in Wellington.

Africa said that 2 439 motorists were screened for alcohol and 12 were arrested for driving under the influence.

One motorist in Knysna was five times over the legal limit.

Africa said other arrests included a motorist taken into custody after he was found to be in a car that was previously hijacked in George.

Another was arrested after they were found with abalone worth R3 970.


