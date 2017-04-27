Durban church’s minibus stolen

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of motor vehicle theft after a minibus taxi belonging to a church in Phoenix was stolen on Thursday morning, police said.

The minibus used to transport members of Harvest Time Family Church to and from church was stolen from a home in Phoenix at about 05:15.

Church member Delon August told News24 that the minibus was parked at his residence by his father-in-law – who is its driver - on Tuesday at about 10:00.

From Tuesday up until Wednesday the minibus remained where he had parked it. When the family woke up on Thursday morning, it was gone, said August.

A family member who woke up in the morning heard someone starting the vehicle but couldn’t see who it was, he said.

The minibus, an imported Jin-bei, has distinctive church branding, said August

The vehicle has not been recovered at this stage and the matter is under investigation, said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

