 

Durban collison claims 2, SA death toll rises to 23

2017-09-23 22:25

James de Villiers

Two men were killed when a truck, car and bakkie collided on the N3 in Durban (Supplied)

Cape Town – Two men were killed in a multiple vehicle collision on the N3 in Durban on Saturday evening, bringing the national death toll on South African roads to 23 since the start of the long weekend. 

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the two men died when a truck, car and bakkie collided on the N3 near Richmond Road. 

Jamieson said when paramedics arrived at the scene, several people were trapped inside their vehicles. Two people sustained moderate injuries. 

The cause of the collision is still a matter under investigation. 

It has been an extremely dangerous weekend on South African roads, with 10 people killed in Mpumalanga, seven in the Eastern Cape, four in KwaZulu-Natal and two people in Gauteng. 

READ: Horror on SA roads as long weekend gets underway

In a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday afternoon, two people were killed and 16 injured when a minibus and a bakkie collided on the N2 near Gingindlovu.

In Mpumalanga, seven people died and five injured when the driver of a bakkie lost control of the vehicle near Verena. 

In Delmas, Mpumalanga, three people were killed when a truck crashed into the side of a light motor vehicle at the N12 and R50 split. 

In the Eastern Cape, four people were killed when the minibus taxi they were travelling in collided with a truck roughly 30km outside Graaff-Reinet. 

At Emaqhinebeni, outside Mthatha, three people were killed in an accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

In Gauteng, a man was killed and three others injured when a light motor vehicle rolled down an embankment off the Kloof Road in Bedfordview. 

And on the R24 near the Krugersdorp Nature Reserve, a man died and two others were critically injured following a head-on collision. 

