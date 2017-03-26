 

Durban fire under control

2017-03-26 17:03

Kaveel Singh, News24

Durban – A huge fire whose plume of smoke could be seen in many parts of Durban on Friday and Saturday has largely been brought under control, paramedic services said on Sunday.

Rescue Care Spokesperson Ceron Lennox said that there were no injuries on Sunday, adding that the fire was shrinking.

"The fire seems to be getting under control and is getting smaller. The fire department are happy with progress but will be here for a while. There are still sections well alight and smoke is still billowing into the air."

Lennox added that there had been a request for food for volunteers and firefighters at the scene.

"We ask the community to assist with foodstuffs for these heroes. Things like sandwiches, hot dogs, pies etc. People can drop these off at the scene to the fire staff directly."


(Supplied to News24 by Zwe Cele)

The fire broke out at a Transnet warehouse. Firefighters worked through the weekend and continued through Sunday in their efforts to extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, Transnet has said it will institute an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the Durban search and rescue unit had confirmed that there were wax panels inside the warehouse which were making it difficult for firefighters to contain the blaze.

Billowing black smoke and huge flames could be seen above the warehouse.

