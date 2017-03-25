 

Durban firefighters still battling warehouse blaze

2017-03-25 09:38

Mpho Raborife, News24

Firefighters still battling the warehouse fire. (Supplied, Rescue Care)

Firefighters still battling the warehouse fire. (Supplied, Rescue Care)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Firefighters have been working through the night to try to contain a fire which broke out on Friday at a Transnet warehouse in Rossburgh, Durban paramedics say. 

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson told News24 on Saturday morning that the fire was still burning and "very active".

“But it is more controlled at the moment,” he said.

He said the firefighters were working inside the warehouse, trying to put out the blaze.

“They worked throughout the night,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, Transnet has said it would institute an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Jamieson said the Durban search and rescue unit had confirmed that there were wax panels inside the warehouse which were making it difficult for the fire department to contain the fire.

Billowing black smoke and massive flames could be seen on videos sent via WhatsApp to News24 by Zwe Cele, a motorist who drove past South Coast Road.

By Friday evening, residents and businesses near the warehouse were urged to evacuate.

The M4, South Coast road, and the M7 in the area had been closed to traffic.

In a statement, the Ethekwini municipality said the warehouse contained large amounts of wax and plastic.

A worker at the warehouse and a firefighter were injured in the blaze and rushed to hospital. 

No further injuries have been reported.



Read more on:    transnet  |  durban  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Baboon hands found dangling from Cape Town home's wall

2017-03-25 06:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 02:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 24 results 2017-03-24 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 