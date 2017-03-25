Durban firefighters still battling warehouse blaze

What To Read Next

Durban - Firefighters have been working through the night to try to contain a fire which broke out on Friday at a Transnet warehouse in Rossburgh, Durban paramedics say.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson told News24 on Saturday morning that the fire was still burning and "very active".

“But it is more controlled at the moment,” he said.

He said the firefighters were working inside the warehouse, trying to put out the blaze.

“They worked throughout the night,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, Transnet has said it would institute an investigation into the matter.

On Friday, Jamieson said the Durban search and rescue unit had confirmed that there were wax panels inside the warehouse which were making it difficult for the fire department to contain the fire.

Billowing black smoke and massive flames could be seen on videos sent via WhatsApp to News24 by Zwe Cele, a motorist who drove past South Coast Road.

By Friday evening, residents and businesses near the warehouse were urged to evacuate.

The M4, South Coast road, and the M7 in the area had been closed to traffic.

In a statement, the Ethekwini municipality said the warehouse contained large amounts of wax and plastic.

A worker at the warehouse and a firefighter were injured in the blaze and rushed to hospital.

