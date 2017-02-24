Durban Guinness World Record attempt for largest leapfrog game fails

Children who took part in the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest game of leapfrog. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Durban – An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest game of leapfrog was unsuccessful, the organisers said on Friday morning.

A disappointed Dr Jeanne Torrent, manager of the Threatened Amphibians Programme at the Endangered Wildlife Trust, said the attempt was to have the largest number of people jumping simultaneously for five minutes in a game of leapfrog.



The record is currently held by New Zealand with 1 348 participants.



When participants including pupils from various Durban schools arrived they lined up in five rows. They were to leap over each other on a stretch of 500m at uShaka Marine World on the promenade.



School children started trickling in at around 09:30 and when the attempt at the record eventually started, the kids appeared to have much fun.



"We were aiming for 1 500, but we only got 769 participants, unfortunately a few hundred of our participants never arrived because the buses were late and we couldn't actually wait because some of the participants had been sitting in the sun."



Torrent said local Durban schools, including Maris Stella, Addington Primary School and Fairvale High School participated in the attempt.

Unhealthy freshwater environment

Attending the event were adjudicators from PricewaterhouseCoopers who ensured that the process was above board.

"We unfortunately did not make it and of course I am disappointed but it was a great effort from some Durban schools that came today," Torrent said.



She said the day was about creating awareness about frogs.



Dr Jeanne Tarrant said they hoped to have 1 500 participants. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

"They are a really threatened group of animals around our planet and we are losing them all over South Africa and the world. All of this is important because they represent our freshwater habitats."

She said the fact that a third of amphibians were threatened meant that the freshwater environment and ecosystem as a whole was not as healthy as it should be.

"Today is about building excitement and awareness about the diversity of the 125 species in South Africa."

Torrent said this was the fourth annual celebration of Leap Day for Frogs.



The record is currently held by New Zealand with 1 348. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

She said there were events across the country celebrating the day.

When asked if they would be trying to break the record again next year, she said: "It's a bit like the Comrades Marathon, I always say, never again, but we will see next year."