Durban man believed killed in Syria

Johannesburg - A 22-year-old Durban man is believed to have been killed in war-ravaged Syria, civic activist Yusuf Abramjee said on Tuesday evening.

"I spoke to family who confirmed the death. Which group he was fighting for is unclear. The family thinks that he was killed near Damascus," he told News24.

Abramjee said the family would release a statement later in the week. He declined to disclose the man’s name or the family’s contact details.

“He apparently left SA some time ago with his brother. Details sketchy,” Abramjee tweeted earlier.

International relations department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said he was unaware of any South African killed in Syria.

Gift of the Givers operations manager Salim Sayed said he too was unaware of any South African casualties in Syria.

Abramjee is the founder of Operation SA, which aims to help Syrians affected by the war in that country.