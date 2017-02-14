 

Durban man believed killed in Syria

2017-02-14 20:47

News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A 22-year-old Durban man is believed to have been killed in war-ravaged Syria, civic activist Yusuf Abramjee said on Tuesday evening.

"I spoke to family who confirmed the death. Which group he was fighting for is unclear. The family thinks that he was killed near Damascus," he told News24.

Abramjee said the family would release a statement later in the week. He declined to disclose the man’s name or the family’s contact details.

“He apparently left SA some time ago with his brother. Details sketchy,” Abramjee tweeted earlier.

International relations department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said he was unaware of any South African killed in Syria.

Gift of the Givers operations manager Salim Sayed said he too was unaware of any South African casualties in Syria.

Abramjee is the founder of Operation SA, which aims to help Syrians affected by the war in that country.

Read more on:    dirco  |  gift of the givers  |  yusuf abramjee  |  syria

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zuma must fire Gordhan if he wants to – Malema

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
FULL SESSION: SONA debate in Parliament

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday February 14 results 32 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 