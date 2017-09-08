Durban police shoot robber dead, wound another

Durban – A 48-year-old robbery suspect was shot dead during a shootout with police who were patrolling at the KwaMashu hostel, north of Durban, police said on Friday.

His accomplice, 23, sustained gunshot wounds and is currently in hospital under police guard, said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

Mbhele said police received a report of an armed robbery near the railway station at the hostel on Thursday night.

"While searching for the suspects near B section, Sikhindi Road, they were welcomed by a hail of bullets from men fitting the description of the armed robbery suspects. Police returned fire and one suspect was fatally shot and another one sustained gunshot wounds," she said.



She said the injured suspect would appear at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court as soon as he was released from hospital.



"He will be charged for attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm as well as ammunition. The recovered firearm will be subjected to ballistic tests to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the country," Mbhele said.



Acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said police would not be intimidated by armed criminals while performing their duties.