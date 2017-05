Durban taxi driver critical after being shot in the head

Cape Town – A minibus taxi driver is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in Durban on Saturday, said Netcare 911.

Paramedics treated the 20-year-old in Power Drive in Prospecton around 15:00, said spokesperson Nicholas Dollman.



“Reports from the scene indicate that there was an alleged road rage type altercation between the victim and a group of men in the road,” he said.

The police were on scene to investigate further.