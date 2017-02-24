Durban to host world record leapfrog attempt

Botswana-born IT engineer and extreme swimmer, Michael Ventre, is hoping to swim 3,800 miles from New York to London – a feat never attempted before, whilst aiming to raise millions for Oxfam. We caught up with Mike over Skype. Watch. WATCH

Durban – Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest game of leapfrog on Friday morning.

The event will be held at the Durban beachfront promenade, near Ushaka Marine World. The organisers are hoping for 1 500 participants. The game involves hopping over other people, like a frog.

The largest game of leapfrog involved 1 348 participants in Christchurch, New Zealand, on November 11, 2010. All participants were school children and the game lasted for nine continuous minutes, according to Guinness World Records.

According to the Leap Day for Frogs website, www.leapdayforfrogs.org.za/ the day is intended for people to take a leap of action and do something to appreciate and protect one of the most threatened group of animals on earth, frogs.

“These important creatures are disappearing all over the planet largely because of habitat destruction.”



