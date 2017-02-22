 

DUT students finalists in Furniture Design Competition

2017-02-22 07:41

James de Villiers, News24

Simphiwe Mlambo with his work for the Furniture Design Competition (supplied)

Durban – Two aspiring designers from the Durban University of Technology have been selected as finalists in the Furniture Design Competition, to be held in Durban in March.

It is a project by the Department of Trade and Industry aimed at responding to the design skills shortage in the furniture industry.

Akhona Thusi, 21, and Simphiwe Mlambo, 23, would also show off their designs at the Durban leg of the Decorex Exhibition, the department said in a statement.

Thusi said she was surprised by the nomination as she was still “finding her feet” as a first-year design student. Her parents initially discouraged her from choosing any form of art as a career as she was excelling academically at school.

Thusi said it took a lot of sacrifice and courage to finally convince them that design was her calling and that she could make a success of it.

“Design is about breaking barriers, expressing ones’ emotions and doing the impossible,” Thusi said.

Mlambo said he had a difficult start to the year due to a lack of money and hoped the competition could help him. He was inspired by his mother’s love for furniture as a sales lady at a retail store in KwaZulu-Natal.

“As kids we were also helping my father renovate houses and old buildings. This experience brought creativity and all sorts of ideas to us,” Mlambo said.

DUT senior digital design lecturer Suzan Barrot said she was delighted that some of their students have been selected as finalists in the competition.  

“They now have to figure out exactly how this product is going to be made,” she said.

