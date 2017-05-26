DUT students march against women abuse

Durban - Hundreds of Durban University of Technology (DUT) students on Friday marched against violence and abuse on women.

"We are saying that we are tired of living in fear and tired of being afraid. Enough is enough and we are fighting back," DUT student representative council chairperson Zama Mncube said on Friday.

Students, mainly young women, marched from the Steve Biko campus to King Dinizulu Park.

They sang struggle songs and carried placards. One read: "Stop the war on women's bodies".