DUT students march against women abuse

Durban - Hundreds of Durban University of Technology (DUT) students on Friday marched against violence and abuse on women.
"We are saying that we are tired of living in fear and tired of being afraid. Enough is enough and we are fighting back," DUT student representative council chairperson Zama Mncube said on Friday.
Students, mainly young women, marched from the Steve Biko campus to King Dinizulu Park.
They sang struggle songs and carried placards.
One read: "Stop the war on women's bodies".
Another said: "Protect our women".
The ANC youth league in KwaZulu-Natal were also in Dinizulu Park on Friday to march against the abduction of women.
These two marches combined and comprised roughly 700 people.
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Jessie Duarte was meant to speak, but was rumoured to have postponed this due to an urgent NEC meeting on Friday afternoon.
By midday eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, who was invited to speak, had also not attended the march.