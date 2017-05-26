 

DUT students march against women abuse

2017-05-26 12:45

Kaveel Singh, News24

Durban - Hundreds of Durban University of Technology (DUT) students on Friday marched against violence and abuse on women.

"We are saying that we are tired of living in fear and tired of being afraid. Enough is enough and we are fighting back," DUT student representative council chairperson Zama Mncube said on Friday.

Students, mainly young women, marched from the Steve Biko campus to King Dinizulu Park.

They sang struggle songs and carried placards.

One read: "Stop the war on women's bodies".

Another said: "Protect our women".

The ANC youth league in KwaZulu-Natal were also in Dinizulu Park on Friday to march against the abduction of women.

These two marches combined and comprised roughly 700 people.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Jessie Duarte was meant to speak, but was rumoured to have postponed this due to an urgent NEC meeting on Friday afternoon.

By midday eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, who was invited to speak, had also not attended the march.

Read more on:    dut  |  durban  |  university protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC stalwarts, veterans call on NEC to wake country from ‘nightmare’

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 